Christening release denied after ‘avalanche of crime’

By Gordon Deegan

A judge is refusing to let a man who has committed “an avalanche of crime” out of jail for 10 hours to attend his daughter’s christening.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys said if he was to allow Declan Sherlock, aged 23, out of jail on compassionate bail release, it would “make a mockery of the bail laws” because of Sherlock’s record of offending while on bail.

Sherlock, formerly of Dromard, Lahinch Rd, Ennis, Co Clare, has carried out 12 offences while on bail and Judge Keys said one of those offences “was within 24 hours of securing bail”.

Sherlock has been on remand in jail since December 22, 2017, and was seeking compassionate release to attend his daughter’s christening on November 29.

Judge Keys said: “I don’t see why extra manpower at the expense of the Garda and the taxpayer should now be introduced to monitor you for the 10 hours in relation to you attending your daughter’s christening. You should have thought of all of this before you started to get involved in an avalanche of crime.

“You have been trusted before and you have constantly breached it.”

Sherlock’s daughter was born last April while Sherlock — who has 36 previous convictions — was on remand in jail pending sentence for three separate sets of offences.

One of those occurred while Sherlock was on bail for wielding a machete while car-jacking a car owned by consultant psychiatrist Narayanan Subramanian and his wife, Anju Sara Alex in December 2017.

The couple had just returned from a hospital scan for their first child four days before Christmas when they were confronted at their door by Sherlock armed with a 29cm-long machete.

Sherlock held the machete to Dr Subramanian’s stomach. In his victim impact statement, Dr Subramanian said Sherlock’s “threat to stab putting the machete on my tummy at my doorstep — and threatening to stab my wife and our unborn baby would be hard to forget for us in years to come”.

Sherlock pleaded guilty to nine separate charges from the incident including hi-jacking the car, threatening to kill Dr Subramanian, criminal damage, possession of a weapon, and dangerous driving.

The judge remanded Sherlock in custody for sentence on January 14.