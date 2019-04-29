Choral Festival will bring €10m cash boost to Cork region

The 65th Cork International Choral Festival, which is set to take place this week, will provide the region with a €10 million cash boost.

The globally renowned choral festival takes place from Wednesday to Sunday and will bring 5,000 world class singers and 50,000 visitors to Cork.

Gala concerts and non-competitive performances are scheduled to occur in more than 90 venues across the city.

Selected Irish and international choirs will also participate in a wide range of festival events including fringe concerts and informal public performances.

Choirs will pop in new and unexpected locations, including Blarney Castle and Gardens, St Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh and the Methodist Church, Kinsale.

The festival will open on Wednesday in Cork City Hall with a gala concert celebrating the works of the Finnish composer, Jean Sibelius and Danish composer Carl Nielsen.

The Fleischmann Choir and Cork School of Music (CSM) Symphony Orchestra will be joined on stage by the CSM Junior Children's Choir and the CSM Senior Chorus.

Other festival highlights include Helene Stureborg’s Chamber Choir, which returns to Cork from Stockholm - after winning the Fleischmann International Trophy at Cork International Choral Festival in 2016 .

St. Finbarre’s Cathedral will also reverberate to the sounds of Chamber Choir Ireland. They will give the world premiere performance of Street After Street Alike, the winning composition of the 2019 Seán Ó Riada composition competition.

A series of free concerts and performances will be staged around the city as part of the Fringe Concerts, Choral Trail and Afternoons at the Atrium of the Clayton Hotel, Lapps Quay, with plenty of impromptu night time performances in the hotel’s festival club.

The annual Big Sing also returns to Cork City Hall on Saturday inviting singers of all ages and levels of experience to form the largest choir of the festival, ensuring that everybody is given the opportunity to use their voice.