Chip pan started fatal fire at Carrickmines halting site, inquest hears

An inquest into the deaths of ten people who died in a fire at a halting site in Dublin has heard a chip pan left on an electric cooker was the cause of the blaze.

The site after the fire in 2015

The inquest reopened today following a decision by the DPP last year not to pursue a criminal prosecution.

Five adults and five children died when the fire broke out at Carrickmines in the early hours of October 10, 2015.

READ MORE: Human Rights Commission calls for review of Electoral Act

Tom McHugh, Director of Housing and Community at Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, told the inquest that the halting site at Glenamuck was set up in 2008 as a temporary emergency site.

He said it was never intended to be a permanent site and was not subject to the same fire safety regulations.

Detective Inspector Martin Creighton said the scene was preserved for 26 days and a chip pan left on a hot plate on an electric cooker was found to be the cause of the fire.

The inquest also heard there was only one metre between the caravans. The guidelines provided for an optimal distance of six metres.

Thomas Connors, his wife Sylvia and their five children, including six-month-old old baby Mary, were among the victims of the fire.

Willie Lynch, his pregnant partner Tara Gilbert, their daughters Jodie and Kelsey and Willie’s older brother Jimmy also lost their lives in the blaze.