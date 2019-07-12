News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Chinese firm recalls electric scooter sold by Three Ireland over loose steering column fears

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 06:17 PM

An electric scooter sold by Three Ireland is being recalled over fears of a loose steering column.

There are concerns a screw in the 'Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter' - Model Number M365 - could come loose on certain units.

This would cause the steering column to break away from the main body.

The serial number is on the side of the scooter.

It is thought almost 200 of these scooters have been sold in Ireland.

Customers should stop using it, and check its serial number on the company's website.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said: "This presents the possibility of injury to users in terms of falls/slips/trips resulting from the failure."

If a scooter is part of the product safety recall program, users will receive a prompt asking for an e-mail address.

Within 72 hours, they will receive additional information regarding repairing the scooter for free.

Xiaomi is encouraging scooter owners to immediately stop using the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter (M365) until they have determined whether their scooter is affected by this recall.

Those with further queries or concerns can e-mail at service.global@xiaomi.com.

Alternatively, customers can contact SBE - carrying out repairs on behalf of Xiaomi in Ireland - on 01-401-8193.

