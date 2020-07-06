News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman hits back at 'anonymous far-right Twitter accounts'

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman hits back at 'anonymous far-right Twitter accounts'
Roderic O'Gorman, who is openly gay, said in a statement that he had hoped to focus on his new role but could not let the claims about him stand uncorrected. Picture: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
By Paul Hosford
Monday, July 06, 2020 - 12:15 PM

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability and Integration Roderic O'Gorman has hit out at "anonymous far-right Twitter accounts" which have called for him to resign his position.

Over the weekend, Mr O'Gorman was subject of a number of tweets and Facebook posts over a picture he had taken with LGBT campaigner Peter Thatchell.

Mr Thatchell had written in a 1997 Guardian article that friends of his had made conscious choices to have sex with adults, adding "it is time society acknowledged the truth that not all sex involving children is unwanted, abusive and harmful".

Mr Thatchell has since said that the letter was edited and that sex with children is "impossible to condone".

Mr O'Gorman, who is openly gay, said in a statement that he had hoped to focus on his new role but could not let the claims about him stand uncorrected, saying the accusations are "rooted in homophobia, stoked by anonymous, far-right Twitter accounts".

These accounts are using manipulation for their own ends, playing upon the genuine, deeply held concern we all have for child protection.

"I met Peter Thatchell once and took a photo. That was the only time I have met him.

"I knew of him as someone who stood up for LGBT people in countries where their rights were threatened.

"I was surprised to read some of the quotes from the 90s, which I had not read before.

"Any of those views would be completely abhorrent to me. I'm glad to see he's clarified and explained that what is being alleged isn't his view."

The Dublin West TD was appointed to cabinet last week and will oversee a large brief of legislation, including the overhaul of the Direct Provision system.

READ MORE

Cowen claimed over €7k in travel allowance following drink-driving suspension

More on this topic

Letters to the Editor: Eamon Ryan should lead by example and get his helmet onLetters to the Editor: Eamon Ryan should lead by example and get his helmet on

O'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contestO'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Daniel McConnell: Leadership battle could see Greens snatch defeat from jaws of victoryDaniel McConnell: Leadership battle could see Greens snatch defeat from jaws of victory

Catherine Martin giving 'serious consideration' to Green leadership bidCatherine Martin giving 'serious consideration' to Green leadership bid

TOPIC: Green Party

More in this Section

Man due in court after shots fired at gardaí in CorkMan due in court after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016Cowen says no outstanding driving offences following 'serious lapse of judgement' in 2016

No new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmedNo new deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland but 18 more cases confirmed

Brothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locallyBrothers who drowned in Tipperary tragedy named locally


Lifestyle

Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll provides today's top telly tips.Monday's TV highlights: Spurs vs. Everton, and drama from 'Love/Hate' and 'I May Destroy You'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »