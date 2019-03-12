NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Children's hospital review will cost 'up to €450,000 plus VAT'

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 06:11 PM
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

A review by business consultants PWC, of the massive cost overrun linked to building a new children’s hospital, is likely to cost well in excess of the €450,000 originally mooted which does not include VAT or expenses.

The information has emerged on foot of a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin's Jonathan O’Brien who asked Health Minister Simon Harris for the revised cost of the PWC report.

In response, Dean Sullivan, HSE deputy director general, said the review will cost “up to €450,000 plus VAT and expenses".

Adding VAT at 23% would bring the figure up to €553,500 if the review costs the maximum amount. No information is provided in relation to what expenses might be paid or to whom.

Mr O’Brien said there was now the “ludicrous situation of a cost overrun on the review undertaken to examine cost overruns”.

We were told €450,000 was the maximum that would be spent, but we now realise it’s going to be well over that.

“I think the government needs to be more upfront when giving information to the public, the Oireachtas and the media,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar previously claimed the report would cost between €200,000 and €400,000 and not €450,000 as reported.

Mr O’Brien intends to raise the issue at this morning’s joint Oireachtas health committee meeting where he will deputise for party colleague Louise O’Reilly.

READ MORE

Brexit Q&A: What is going on?

The incoming chair of the National Children’s Hospital Development Board, Fred Barry, will also address the committee.

The cost of the new hospital could yet exceed €2bn making it the second most expensive children’s hospital in the world.

More on this topic

Top civil servant apologises for any offence but does not recall 'control the mob' comments

Senior civil servant apologises after being heard to refer to PAC as 'mob'

Senior civil servant questioned at Oireachtas committee over hospital costs

Senior civil servant did not reveal hospital price rise

KEYWORDS

Children's HospitalHospital CostsDailPwC

More in this Section

German Shepherd dog to lead island parade in West Cork

Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

Final member of McShain family, who gifted Killarney House to the state, has died

Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns


Lifestyle

Learn a bit more about the people who live in Dermot Bannon's 'Incredible Homes'

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »