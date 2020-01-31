Children’s deaths have left shroud of darkness over community, mourners told

A shroud of darkness has descended on the Irish community where three young children were found dead, a priest told funeral mourners.

The bodies of Conor, nine, Darragh, seven, and Carla McGinley, three, were discovered lifeless at their west Dublin home a week ago.

Their mother has been charged with their murder.

It is like a pall of darkness, a shroud of darkness, has come down upon us, and no-one is left untouched

Three tiny white coffins were carried into the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole, on Friday.

Rathcoole Boys Football Club provided a guard of honour outside in recognition of the boys’ love for the sport.

Father Kevin Doherty said: “Their very going from us has left a chasm of absence in our lives.

“It is like a pall of darkness, a shroud of darkness, has come down upon us, and no-one is left untouched.

“This darkness has come into our communities, in Newcastle and in Rathcoole.”

A funeral notice described them as “cherished children” who are “sorrowfully missed by everyone”.

Their mother, Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson’s Court in Newcastle, has been charged with their murders.

She appeared before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday evening and was remanded in custody until next Wednesday. Andrew McGinley during the funeral of his children, Conor, nine, Darragh, seven and Carla, three (Niall Carson/PA)

Fr Doherty said: “This darkness has come to our homes, to our families, to parents. And it has come to each one of us, personally.

“And so, the absence of these three beautiful children cries out to us. It cries out into the sheer darkness of bewilderment and loss that surrounds us.

“And, as it cries out, it brings with it, into our lives, the deepest of pain and heart-wrenching grief.”

He said the light of their beautiful lives shone like the brightest of stars in the lives of so many.

“It shone as the light of joy-filled happiness, the light of child-filled fun, the light of a love so wonderful it touched the hearts of everyone,” Fr Doherty said.

“This is the love that does not come to an end. It finds its way home to heaven.”

Andrew McGinley eulogy

Thank you to Chief Superintendent Finbar Murphy. Thank you and your team for your handling of this tragedy.



I want to thank our family liaison, Niamh. You have been a rock for me.



Thank you to all the Garda teams. Thank you for your dignity and understanding. I would like to mention Margaret Bolster as when you said that you would treat Conor, Darragh and Carla as if they were your own children, I found great peace in that so thank you.



To Amy in the Mortuary. Thank you, you know why but you may never understand how much that meant to me so thank you.



Thank you to our Funeral Director Michael Cunningham and all your team. Your compassion and kindness has given us huge comfort. Thanks again to Fr Kevin and also to Fr John and everyone else involved in this service.



Thank you to my work family, Sodexo. I really do want to respond to all my colleagues who have messaged me so forgive me for not having done so to date. The support you have all shown me over the past few days has been phenomenal. Thank you to Julie and thank you Aidan for your support.



Thank you to my family, Mc Ginley and Morley. My thoughts are with Conor, Darragh and Carla’s godmothers and godfathers and I thank you all for your love and your support for your godchildren.



Thank you to all our friends and all who have helped in our home over the past few days. Thank you, Michelle and Conrad, Darren and Kieran for everything. Thank you, Mum and Dad, for completely ignoring me when I would arrive with the kids and showering all your love and all your affection on Conor, Darragh and Carla. Thank you all.



