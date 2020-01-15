News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Children who suffered psychological injuries in crash awarded €50k in damages

Children who suffered psychological injuries in crash awarded €50k in damages
By Ray Managh
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 02:47 PM

Three young children, who suffered psychological injuries when their family car was rear ended, have been awarded almost €50,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Sarah Walsh, counsel for Brianne, Shannon and Mark Conlon, of Sweetbrier Lane, Kilmacud, Dublin 16, told Judge Francis Comerford that the accident had occurred close to the St John of God’s Hospital, Stillorgan, Dublin.

Ms Walsh, who appeared with Breen Geary McCarthy & Shee Solicitors, said Brianne had been offered a settlement figure of €19,000 for head and psychological injuries she suffered in the October 24, 2017, accident.

Counsel told the court that Brianne, now aged eight, had been hit on the head by a phone when the car was struck in what had been a significant collision.

Her injuries had been compounded by the fact that she had been involved in an earlier road traffic accident in 2014 in which she had also suffered psychological injuries.

Ms Walsh said the 2017 accident had reactivated symptoms of acute stress following the earlier collision in which she had been involved.

The court heard that her sister Shannon, who is now aged 15, had also suffered psychological injuries as a result of the collision.

READ MORE

Teenager charged with murder of Irish man in London

She had not been involved in the earlier 2014 accident and an offer of €16,500 had been made by the defendant, Schorman Contract Cleaning Services, of Sallynoggin Road, Dunlaoghaire.

Ms Walsh said Shannon had suffered a stress disorder but the effects on her had been comparatively milder. She had made a full recovery despite still showing some anxiety while in a car.

Counsel said the girls’ brother Mark, 14, had suffered from recurring headaches and stress following the accident and was occasionally nervous while travelling in a car although his condition had returned to normal. He had been offered a settlement of €12,500.

Judge Comerford said children responded differently to the effects of injuries. He approved of all three settlements totalling €48,000 with costs. The children had sued Schorman Contract Cleaning Services through their mother Pamela Byrne.

READ MORE

Sisters of Dublin cinema businessman Paul Ward suing him for €31.5m

More on this topic

Retired council worker gets six years for sexually abusing granddaughter regularly for four yearsRetired council worker gets six years for sexually abusing granddaughter regularly for four years

Judge orders contraception injections for vulnerable mother of twoJudge orders contraception injections for vulnerable mother of two

Pensioner gets suspended sentence for sexual abuse of young boy in Christian youth group in the 60sPensioner gets suspended sentence for sexual abuse of young boy in Christian youth group in the 60s

Teenager charged with murder of Irish man in LondonTeenager charged with murder of Irish man in London


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Mother fears dissolution of Dáil could push back online harassment lawsMother fears dissolution of Dáil could push back online harassment laws

Party leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General ElectionParty leaders to face off in RTÉ debates ahead of General Election

Teenager charged with murder of Irish man in LondonTeenager charged with murder of Irish man in London

Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals for third day in a row Over 500 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals for third day in a row


Lifestyle

The phenomenon is now recognised by the World Health Organisation.Do you have burnout? The condition has been linked to irregular heartbeats

Is the Noughties favourite actually making a comeback?A brief history of low-rise jeans

“The guests all knew we were going to Cobh because I was talking about it from the day they boarded and each day until we arrived.'Steadying the ship: Meet Cork cruise captain, Noel O'Driscoll

How important is building muscle? Lauren Taylor finds out.Why avoiding strength training as part of your new fitness regime is a mistake

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »