Children to learn at home four days a week if two-metre rule stays in place

Children will learn at home four days a week should physical distancing guidelines remain in place when both secondary schools and primary schools reopen, official advice to the Government outlines.

Even if physical distancing rules are relaxed, from two metres to one metre, the majority of primary and secondary school students will spend two-and-a-half days in a classroom per week.

However, attending just one day of school in a classroom will be "detrimental" to children's education, warns the initial report by the Department of Education on reopening schools.

Social distancing, at both one and two-meters distances, will have severe consequences for Irish classrooms, according to the advice.

This is due to “infrastructural constraints” in the sector such as class sizes, teacher and other staff availability and the physical space available in schools.

The 'optimal model' for a return to school cited by the Department of Education involves very little change inside classrooms.

While students would be expected to keep apart outside the classroom, there wouldn't be a "specific distance" children would have to maintain inside. There would also be a strong emphasis on hand hygiene, cleaning, staying at home if unwell and effective contact tracing.

The report states that it is not "feasible" to add extra classroom capacity through pre-fabs or construction work, although some schools may be able to re-purpose PE halls, or access local and community facilities to create extra space.

However, this "at best" will only make some marginal improvements. Its also not "feasible" to consider splitting classes or to recruit extra teachers given that there are teacher supply issues, according to the report.

The 'optimal model' mooted by the department would allow schools to reopen for all students, and would have the least impact, the report states. However, this plan is completely dependent on public health advice, which still remains at keeping a distance of two-metres apart.

At primary level, maintaining a physical distance of 2 metres in the classrooms would result in almost all pupils attending school for just one day a week. At second-level, it would mean most pupils would attend school two days a week.

Students would be expected to stay at home, learning through blended learning for the remainder of the week. “The impact of such a requirement on students’ education and well-being are most extreme," the report states, adding that it would be "detrimental. Even if the two-meters is reduced to one, almost all pupils would only be able to attend schools 2 ½ days a week, the report notes.

In secondary schools, it would result in some year groups attending school for half the week, and other year groups attending school at, or close to, a full-time basis. But this would still have a "very serious impact" on children and young people's education, the report adds.

The department continues to examine aspects of public health advice, given the emerging evidence on infection transmission by children to adults. Talks on reopening schools will continue in the coming weeks.