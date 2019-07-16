News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Children of Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan to sue father's killer, Patrick Quirke

Bobby Ryan
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 12:29 PM

Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan’s children have initiated legal action against the man who murdered their father.

Patrick Quirke from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary was convicted of his murder following the longest murder trial in the history of the State.

On May 1, a jury found 50-year-old farmer Patrick Quirke guilty of murdering Bobby Ryan by majority verdict.

At the time of his death, Mr Ryan was in a relationship with a woman called Mary Lowry – with whom Quirke had an affair with sometime beforehand.

It was the prosecution’s case that Quirke killed his love rival in an attempt to rekindle his affair with Ms Lowry.

Patrick Quirke
Patrick Quirke

The trial heard he dumped his body in a run-off tank on her land and staged its discovery almost two years later.

Quirke lodged papers of appeal just weeks after his conviction, but a hearing date has yet to be set.

It now seems Mr Ryan’s adult children Michelle and Robert Jnr intend to sue their father’s killer.

Court records show legal action was initiated in the High Court yesterday.

Both are represented by Cashel based solicitor Donal Ryan but no other details are available as papers have yet to be filed.

The next step is for a notice of motion to be submitted.

That is a set of documents which set out the nature of an application to the court and is usually based on a sworn affidavit.

These documents are also provided to the other side.

