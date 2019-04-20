Children hospitalised after major incident declared at Donegal leisure centre

A major incident has been declared at Letterkenny's Aura Leisure Centre in Co Donegal.
Several ambulances attended the scene where it is believed up to 50 children had taken a reaction to the water.
Doctors and Nurses from Letterkenny University Hospital also attended the scene to assist the emergency services.
Of those affected, six children have been sent to hospital for further investigation, according to reports.
No staff were affected.
Up to 6 children have been taken to hospital for treatment to a reaction they had to chlorine in the water at the swimming pool at the Aura Leisure centre. Most others have been sent home. #Letterkenny pic.twitter.com/3wHpKd4OtW— Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) April 20, 2019