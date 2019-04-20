NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Children hospitalised after major incident declared at Donegal leisure centre

Aura Leisure Centre. Photo: Google Maps.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 01:07 PM

A major incident has been declared at Letterkenny's Aura Leisure Centre in Co Donegal.

Several ambulances attended the scene where it is believed up to 50 children had taken a reaction to the water.

Doctors and Nurses from Letterkenny University Hospital also attended the scene to assist the emergency services.

Of those affected, six children have been sent to hospital for further investigation, according to reports.

No staff were affected.

