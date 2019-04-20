Major incident at Donegal leisure centre stood down by HSE

A major incident that was declared this morning at a leisure centre in Donegal has been stood down by the HSE.

The alarm was raised after a number of children fell ill during a swimming lesson at Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Emergency services attended the scene, five children were taken to hospital, with more treated at the centre.

The centre hasn't commented on the incident.

Several ambulances attended the scene where it is believed up to 50 children had taken a reaction to the water.

Up to 6 children have been taken to hospital for treatment to a reaction they had to chlorine in the water at the swimming pool at the Aura Leisure centre. Most others have been sent home. #Letterkenny pic.twitter.com/3wHpKd4OtW— Greg Hughes (@GregHughes2) April 20, 2019

Doctors and Nurses from Letterkenny University Hospital also attended the scene to assist the emergency services.

Of those affected, six children have been sent to hospital for further investigation, according to reports.

It is understood their conditions are not life-threatening.

No staff were affected and Letterkenny hospital has put its emergency plans in place.

In a statement, Aura Leisure Centre said a "minor incident" had occurred this morning and emergency services were alerted "purely as a precautionary measure".

A spokeswoman said: "A minor incident occurred at Letterkenny Pool this morning.

In line with our safety policy our emergency procedures were put in place immediately, and purely as a precautionary measure the ambulance services were alerted.

"We are grateful for their prompt response. We have no further comment to make at this time."