Children find loaded gun close to where man was shot in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene of a shooting in Castlecurragh Heath in Mulhuddart last month, close to where the gun was found yesterday.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 05, 2019 - 06:37 AM

A group of children discovered a loaded gun while playing in West Dublin yesterday.

It is understood it was found close to where a man was shot last weekend.

The children came upon the gun near Castlecurragh Park in Mulhuddart at around 5pm in the evening.

Gardaí were informed and are carrying out an investigation.

Local councillor Kieran Dennison said it is the latest shocking incident in the area.

Cllr Dennison said: "I think some have said it was only a matter of time before children stumbled across a gun in that area because there are so many guns involved in the recent dispute between these gangs in Dublin West.

"It's lucky that the children involved had the good sense to not to handle the gun, to leave it and call the Guards and that the Guards reacted so quickly as well."

