Childline under pressure as number of calls increase following school closures

Childline has seen an increase in calls since schools closed due to Covid-19, with a rise in the number of people expressing heightened anxiety.

The 24/7 service is operated by the ISPCC and is still running from its 67 units around the country, with social distancing and other preventative measures being observed.

According to the ISPCC, there has been an increase in users of the Childline site of 26% in the week of March 12, the day the schools closed, to March 19, compared with the week previous.

Up-to-date services statistics are for the week ending March 15 show an increase in contacts across all service platforms when compared with the previous week.

According to a spokesperson for the ISPCC, there was a 19.8% increase in SMS contacts, an 8.9% increase in phone conversations and a 4.6% in online engagements.

"The topics children and young people spoke about with us most recently in the week were current events, anxiety and worry, health conditions and family relationships," she said.

Like other charities, vital fundraising activities are and will continue to be impacted by the current situation, but ISPCC Childline Chief Executive John Church said the service would continue to be there for those who need it.

"Imagine being a child at home right now," he said. "Except their home is not a happy place. Tension fills the air. They wake in dread at what each new day might bring. They are isolated from their regular support network and at home with their tormentor. Childline is a lifeline.

"Life as we know it has been put on hold for now – and so have the vital fundraising activities on which Childline depends for its continued existence. But child abuse does not stop in a pandemic. Nor does neglect. Nor do mental health difficulties or self-harm.

"In many cases, children and young people across the country are experiencing these issues more acutely now than ever before.

"Childline will continue to be there for them 24 hours a day, every day – but only if we receive public support at this critical time. We rely on donations for 90% of our funding."

He asked that people donate at ISPCC.ie/donate-now.