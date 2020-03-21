Childline services are still needed despite coronavirus quarantine

Childline says vulnerable children still need access to its service - particularly when life is on hold.

The helpline has recorded a 20% increase in the number of children contacting the service since the coronavirus crisis began.

Some children are scared about Covid-19, others are feeling a burden of guilt, and others, who are already living in abusive homes, are concerned about being there for an increased amount of time.

Childline relies on donations for 90% of its funding.

Director of services, Caroline O'Sullivan, says if fundraising stops for a couple of months the charity will face a serious challenge.

She said: "A lot of our fundraising is done on a face to face or event basis. So things like the marathon are going to impact on us."

We have to rely on the public for 90% of our income on an annual basis.

"So if we cannot run these fundraising events over the next couple of months, which seems to be the case, we know that we are facing some incredibly challenging times," she finished.