Childline contacted every two minutes on Christmas day

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 03:13 PM

Childline was contacted by a child around every two minutes on Christmas day, according to figures which show the service answered 793 contacts.

While the figure for Christmas Day this year is down compared with the 1,267 calls, texts and online contacts from children and young people last year, the service said the number highlighted that for many people, Christmas is a time of worry and fear.

Childline is Ireland’s 24-hour listening service for young people. It said that the 793 calls, online contacts and texts across Christmas Day included a number from children describing how they were feeling distressed as a result of anxiety, grief, loneliness or substance abuse in their home.

Childline volunteers also received contacts from children and young people eager to thank them for their valued support throughout the year.

Childline is available 24 hours a day, every day, to every child and young person up to the age of 18 and had 42 volunteers giving their time on Christmas Day to ensure the service could remain active for any child or young person seeking someone to listen.

ISPCC CEO John Church said: “We know from the children who contacted Childline this Christmas Day that it was an upsetting time for many. Many who expected to enjoy the day awoke to a very different scene from that which they had imagined. Tensions can be heightened at this time of year and often children are left feeling frightened, or alone.

“Our fantastic Childline volunteers made sure every child and young person had somewhere they could turn – whether they felt most comfortable making contact by phone, online chat or text. We are hugely grateful to each of those who give up their time with their own loved ones throughout the holiday season to be there for children who seek support."

Mr Church said that while many homes are filled with love, warmth and the company of family and friends at this time of year, for others what should be the most joyful of times can be the most frightening time in private.

“Contacting Childline can be life-changing for a child or young person – our volunteers make that difference," he said. "Childline volunteers show tremendous commitment and dedication in working tirelessly and passionately to bring about positive change in the lives of all children and young people in Ireland."

  • The phoneline can be contacted 24 hours a day at 1800 66 66 66, while online chat and text services can be contacted between 10am and 4am by visiting Childline.ie or texting to 50101.
  • The service also thanked those who donated to it during the year and said anyone wishing to support ISPCC Childline and help volunteers and visit ispcc.ie/donate-now.

