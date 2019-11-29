News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Childcare sector set to get shake-up after Hyde & Seek scandal

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Tusla will now publish details of crèche closures and when and where inspections are carried out in a major shake-up of the sector in the wake of the Hyde & Seek scandal.

The agency said it is implementing the policies with “immediate effect” and is committed to ensuring that there is “greater communication” with parents with respect to when individual creches have been inspected and de-registered.

Tusla made the commitment after it confirmed it has removed the four Hyde & Seek crèches in Dublin from the register of early years’ services in light of disturbing allegations that were uncovered in an RTÉ investigation.

The agency said it is now taking the following steps with immediate effect:

  • Publish decisions to remove early years’ services from the register on Tusla’s website;
  • Publicly communicate details of de-registered services;
  • Consult with parents as part of the regulatory process in 2020;
  • Require providers to display their certificate of registration;
  • Add the date of inspection to the register of early years services to alert parents that a report is pending.

The director of quality assurance with Tusla, Brian Lee, said the new requirements were being implemented to help parents make informed decisions about childcare, and to ensure that they have trust in the childcare services being offered to them.

“This enhanced public communication comes as a result of feedback from parents,” he said.

“While Tusla cannot contact parents of children in individual crèches directly, we can ensure that this information is readily and publically available to assist parents in making informed decisions.

“As the regulator in this sector, Tusla’s role is to monitor the safety and quality of care and support of children in early years’ provision to ensure compliance with regulations. Where there are consistent and serious breaches, Tusla will take action up to and including prosecution and removal from the register of early years’ services.”

Mr Lee said the decision to remove a service from the register “is not taken lightly” and comes at the end of an enforcement process, during which a provider is afforded fair procedures.

A spokesperson for Early Childhood Ireland said it welcomed the move by Tusla to provide more information to parents about the childcare services it inspects.

“Open, communicative relationships between childcare providers and parents are a vital part of ensuring positive, nurturing, and meaningful early years experiences for babies and young children. In this regard, it is important that families can access clear and transparent information on a service. However, we await full further details of these measures,” said the spokesperson.

Tusla also confirmed that four Hyde & Seek crèches have been removed from the register of early years’ services following the conclusion of an enforcement process. Management has been ordered to shut their doors by December 31 and have been given 21 days to appeal Tusla’s decision.

This year, an undercover investigation into the standard of care at Hyde & Seek crèches revealed how children were roughly handled. It also showed a series of fire safety breaches.

In a statement, a spokesman for Hyde & Seek it did “not accept the outcome of the regulatory process”.

“Since the airing of the RTÉ programme, we have continued to work to ensure we adhere to the highest standards. We are very confident in the service provided at all four of our crèches and will appeal this decision,” said a statement.

Tusla said it acknowledges that parents in the areas will find themselves in the difficult position of finding alternative childcare providers and said it will expedite any applications for registration of new childcare providers in the area, or any applications for a change in circumstances in this area.

Tusla also said it acknowledges the impact on staff at these services.

TOPIC: Tusla

