Childcare providers told not to raise their fees as part of Covid-19 support package

With reporting by Paul Hosford and Liz Dunphy

€75m fund only for providers who keep fees at pre-Covid levels.

Parents will not be asked to top up childcare fees under new contracts proposed by the Government as part of a €75m Covid-19 support package for the sector.

It has been agreed that funds for areas such as staff fees, training, and structural costs will be used to help providers reopen their doors over the summer months.

Children’s minister Katherine Zappone said that providers must sign contracts to guarantee not to increase fees above pre-pandemic levels, however.

There were mixed reactions from providers, while opposition parties said the move was only a stop-gap measure ahead of schools returning in September.

The provisions include:

Providers can get a once-off reopening grant from an €18m fund for opening at the end of June or late August. Services with up to 11 childrencan claim €2,000, while those with 100 children or more can claim up to €10,000. This can be used for staff costs, training, additional learning resources, and hygiene products;

There is a further €14.2m in once-off capital grants, which can be used to improve hygiene facilities and outdoor play areas. This includes additional handwashing and toilet facilities and partitions or room dividers. Grants will be up to €6,000.

There is a grant of €500 per childminder registered with Tusla or local authorities to assist with reopening costs. There are only 750 registered childminders.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme, at a cost of €33m, will continue until the end of August for services that reopen on June 29. It provides up to 85% of wages.

Funding schemes, including subsidies for parents, will be available once again for children attending early learning and childcare services from June 29.

Ms Zappone said a condition of funding measures for providers would be to keep their fees for parents at pre-Covid-19 rates.

She insisted that the grants and extra funds for the sector would ensure that they broke even, and were not to help increase profits. She said services that get higher levels of demandshould reduce fees.

“We now have a funding model which supports the public health guidance,” she said. “I believe it supports the sustainability of the childcare sector. It is the first step back towards full capacity,”

The measures will only apply from June 29 to late August while the country exits lockdown. Providers and parties said the next step would be providing long-term stability for the sector.

Representative body Seas Suas said the package fell short. “For the period of this funding package, occupancy levels will fall to as low as 10 children with only one in four returning. With demand down and costs significantly up for at least six months, this funding will quickly run out,” a statement read.

Elaine Dunne, chairwoman of the Federation Of Early Childhood Providers, said the Government needs to provide more funds.

“The amount of money won’t cover our costs,” said Ms Dunne.

Childcare services are due to reopen on June 29 as part of phase three of the lockdown exit plan, mainly for essential workers. Play pods will see limits on the number of children in services.

Labour’s Sean Sherlock said some creches had attempted to make up funding shortfalls by charging parents an extra €75 per week. Some buildings would be too small to reopen, he added.

There are also calls for more clarity about what happens when schools reopen and demand picks up. Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion said a long-term plan was needed.

“This requires an investment from the Government beyond small capital grants and the paying a proportion of the wages of some childcare workers until the end of August,” she said.

Meanwhile, five more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 1,695.

Latest Department of Health figures show 19 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There have now been 25,231 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Some 102 people are in hospital with the virus and 29 of these patients are in intensive care.

Dublin has recorded the highest number of cases at 12,163 (48% of all cases), followed by Cork with 1,531 cases (6%), and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%).