Childcare providers to stage 24-hour protest

Hundreds of childcare providers are planning on closing their doors for 24 hours in protest at what they say is a 'crisis' facing the sector.

A group of providers are to meet tomorrow to discuss the final details of the plan, which is likely to take place in the next month or so.

It would involve thousands of childcare professionals who are part of groups including SIPTU and the Federation of Childhood Providers.

Darragh O'Connor, from SIPTU, says what is happening in the sector cannot continue.

"With the childcare sector in Ireland, it really isn't working for anyone," he said.

"It's certainly not working for parents who are paying the highest fees in Europe at the moment, it's not working for the professionals on the ground, the majority of whom are earning below the living wage and it's not working for many providers who are struggling with sustainability.

"Essentially it's reaching boiling point."