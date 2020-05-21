News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Childcare providers need guidance before sector reopens in June, says groups

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Groups representing childcare providers say their members need guidance around how the sector will operate ahead of their scheduled re-opening at the end of June.

Yesterday it emerged there will be a reduction in the number of children providers can take care of and it's also expected children will be placed in small groups to limit contact with other children and providers.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says all the details haven't been worked out.

Early Childhood Ireland's Frances Byrne has said there is a lot of questions around how social distancing will work in creches.

"It'll be practical in the sense that if people are asked to take fewer children they can," she said.

"People will be able to deal with that, but the issues that flow from that are what's really worrying.

"Creches will cooperate with public health guidelines. Our members are very keen to start getting the, to start reacting to them, to start thinking through the implications."

She added: "There are huge funding pressures already on the sector."

