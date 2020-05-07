Childcare providers in government plan not covered by their insurance for Covid-19 claims

Childcare providers have been told their insurance will not cover them for Covid-19 claims if they take part in the new Government childcare scheme.

From May 18 the scheme intends to provide childcare in the home for 5,000 essential healthcare workers.

However, this morning broker Arachas wrote to childcare providers saying a Covid-19 exclusion would be applied to their insurance if they take part.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore is calling on the Government to provide a solution as soon as possible:

She says the scheme is "unworkable" if a childcare provider is not covered by insurance they will not be able to participate.

The Wicklow TD says the Government needs to talk with insurance companies and stakeholders as "a matter of urgency" to find a solution.

She says the childcare scheme needs to "get up and running as quickly as possible."

'None of us can say that it is safe': Further concerns raised about new childcare plan for frontline workers

Childcare workers are raising concerns about the Government’s new childcare initiative for those on the frontline.

Under the plans, 5,000 essential healthcare workers will receive 45 hours of childcare per week in their home, from providers who are willing to do it.

The childcare workers will be paid €15 an hour and most of the cost will be covered by the State.

She says: "None of us can say that it is safe because the virus is still very much out there.

"We hear these reports every evening about the numbers of cases and I don't think the department can say it is safe."

Childcare providers 'fearful' of health implications for new government plan

Childcare providers say they are 'fearful' of the health implications of the Government's new plan to provide the service in the homes of healthcare workers.

Applications open today for the scheme, and 5,000 workers are being asked to take part.

It will be rolled out from May 18 and participating households will pay €90 a week - the rest will be funded by the State.

Elaine Dunne from the Federation of Early Childcare Providers says there are a lot of unanswered questions around it.

Childcare workers have a number of questions about what will be required of them.

She says: "The inital reaction is: 'How is it going to work? What mechanisms are they going to put in place?'

"Do we have to have PPE, equipment? That's stuff we haven't had the answer to at the moment.

"The other thing is will we know the family? Will the family know us? Will the children know us?"