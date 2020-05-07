News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Childcare providers 'fearful' of health implications for new government plan

Childcare providers 'fearful' of health implications for new government plan
5,000 workers are being asked to take part in the government's new plan.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 08:11 AM

Childcare providers say they are 'fearful' of the health implications of the government's new plan to provide the service in the homes of healthcare workers.

Applications open today for the scheme, and 5,000 workers are being asked to take part.

It will be rolled out from May 18 and participating households will pay €90 a week - the rest will be funded by the state.

Elaine Dunne from the Federation of Early Childcare Providers says there are a lot of unanswered questions around it.

Childcare workers have a number of questions about what will be required of them.

She says: "The inital reaction is: 'How is it going to work? What mechanisms are they going to put in place?'

"Do we have to have PPE, equipment? That's stuff we haven't had the answer to at the moment.

"The other thing is will we know the family? Will the family know us? Will the children know us?"

READ MORE

33% of airport arrivals in Ireland did not say where they would be self-isolating

More on this topic

Dr Holohan increasingly concerned about number of young people with Covid-19Dr Holohan increasingly concerned about number of young people with Covid-19

Ireland should 'crush' Covid-19 curve not just 'flatten it' says UL ProfessorIreland should 'crush' Covid-19 curve not just 'flatten it' says UL Professor

33% of airport arrivals in Ireland did not say where they would be self-isolating33% of airport arrivals in Ireland did not say where they would be self-isolating

'Hope for the future': NI to reveal phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions'Hope for the future': NI to reveal phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up