Childcare costs rise in last 12 months, says study

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 06:48 AM

Parents are paying up to 8% more for childcare this year.

Data collected from 4,000 centres across the country show average full-time fees are now costing €184 per week.

Children's Minister Dr Katherine Zappone says parents should check the figures being released today to inform themselves about what they can expect to pay for childcare in their area.

Her Department recorded the lowest full-time fees for children aged 2-3 in Co. Carlow at €148 per week, with the highest in Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown in Dublin at €251.

She says that despite record investment over the past four budgets, the cost to families remains higher in Ireland than in other countries across Europe and that is something she is determined to change.

She is also urging parents to check out ncs.gov.ie to see if they may be eligible for support under the new National Childcare Scheme which is being launched later this year.

childcareTOPIC: Childcare

