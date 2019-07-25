News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Childcare cannot be about maximising profit, says charity

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 06:20 PM

Childcare cannot be about maximising profit, says children's charity Barnardos.

Its chief executive, Suzanne Connolly, said the undercover investigation into the standard of care at the Hyde and Seek Childcare creches showed a complete disregard for even minimum childcare standards.

It was clear, she said, that the practices exposed in the RTÉ programme were driven from the top-down and to maximise profit.

The programme highlighted that the childcare company made a €2.7m profit over the last five years and during this time received €1.25m directly from the taxpayer through various funding schemes, including the free-school year.

“Inspections are a point in time: we need to take greater consideration of the culture within the organisation. While many private settings provide a high-quality child-centred service, organisations driven by a for-profit motive will most likely not have the care of children as their first priority.”

In a statement, Hyde and Seek said it was seeking to hire an expert external consultant who would review the company's management structure and service and had begun to identify a consultant this week.

“We know we need to work to rebuild, retain and enhance the trust our parents have in us. We have spoken to many of them in recent days and would urge others with concerns to contact us,” it said.

The company has four creches in Dublin catering for children from three months up to 12 years old. Owner, Ann Davy is stepping down and will take no future role in frontline childcare provision.

It said profits made in recent years had been reinvested in developing their creches; directors received modest salaries and no dividends had been paid to shareholders in recent years.

We note that while the programme made criticisms of aspects of our service, it praised our childcare staff whose dedication, professionalism and kindness are central to the care we provide.

Chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance Tanya Ward said any childcare facility that continually flouts regulations must face sanctions, funding cuts and closure.

"The vast majority of centres do an amazing job providing a public service to children. All providers should,” said Ms Ward.

Minister of Children and Youth Affairs Katherine Zappone said she was shocked and angered at the mistreatment of the children in the creches investigated.

“I was appalled and horrified. I share parents' distress at seeing young children being subjected to such abhorrent behaviour. I am disgusted by what I saw,” she said.

While stressing that mistreatment of children was never acceptable, she said due process must be followed in all of Tusla's investigations so children were protected and justice served.

