Child who fell from stage at wedding awarded €35k

A child who fell off a stage at a wedding in a Co Donegal hotel has been awarded €35,000.

The boy, who was aged just four years, suffered the accident the Ballyliffin Lodge on September 9, 2017.

The child appeared with his parents at Letterkenny Circuit Court where details of the accident were heard.

Barrister Peter Nolan told the court that the child fell off a stage during the wedding and suffered a laceration.

He was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where he was treated on the night.

Mr Nolan read the reports from two plastic surgeons which the child has been attending.

Both said that the scar, which is around the child's eyebrow, is visible but is expected to heal well.

He said he was happy to recommend the compensation of €35,000 as well as €846 in special damages.

Judge John Aylmer said he was happy to recommend the sum for the child.