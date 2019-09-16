News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Child therapy experts welcome opening of specialist centre in Galway

Child therapy experts welcome opening of specialist centre in Galway
Children's Minister Katherine Zappone
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 01:10 PM

Child therapy experts have warmly welcomed the long-awaited establishment of the country's first multi-agency specialist centre for victims of child sexual abuse.

The 'Onehouse' in Galway brings together all the necessary medical, therapeutic and policing services for children in one location.

The facility, based on the Icelandic Barnahus model and US Child Advocacy Centres, will operate as a pilot project with the aim of replicating it in other regions.

The Garda Inspectorate called for similar centres to be established in 2012, but noted in December 2017 that “little progress” had been made.

It said there were official commitments to develop three centres: one for the western/northern region, one for the southern region and co-located hubs in Dublin - with the first centre to be created in Galway.

The ministers for children and justice jointly launched the Barnahus, Onehouse Galway pilot project today.

Children's therapy charity CARI said it was “delighted” to be attending the opening of the service.

“The Barnahus model will see the HSE, Tusla and An Garda Síochána working together under the one roof to provide children with the necessary supports and services after a disclosure of sexual abuse,” said CARI Support Services Manager Eve Farrelly.

READ MORE

Department: Not in public interest to release PSC report

She said that currently such children are interviewed by gardaí and by social workers and may also need a forensic and medical examination.

“Currently these assessments take place in different places and at different times, which can contribute to the stress levels for both the child and their family,” she said.

Dr Joanne Nelson, Clinical Director of the Child and Adolescent Sexual Assault Treatment Service, based in Galway, said: “Agencies and individuals in Ireland have long been battling for progress within child and adolescent sexual abuse services in Ireland.

“As such, ministerial endorsement, now and into the future, of the Barnahus, Onehouse Galway, is hugely welcomed.”

She said nothing promoted effective interagency working better than face to face contact.

“Children will be brought to the Barnahus door, each with their own private and individual trauma,” Dr Nelson said. “Every voice will be heard. The ultimate aim is that every child will be in a better position when the process ends than when it began.”

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the pilot is the “first multiagency integrated service” for children who have experienced sexual abuse and their families and provided a “sensitive, joined up” approach.

She said the centre takes away the need for children to repeat their trauma as they engage with separate agencies.

Minister Zappone said the project could serve as a model for a “more extensive national service”.

She added: “This will take time and commitment at the service delivery level and at the department level. I know that commitment exists and I look forward to seeing this service supported and developed in the years to come.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he firmly believed the coordinated delivery of services by Tusla, the HSE and An Garda Síochána will be “a model for the future”.

Health Minister Simon Harris said he was committed to continuing to work with his government colleagues to ensure “the expansion of this service over the coming months and years”.

Pat Smyth, outgoing interim chief executive of Tusla said collaboration between Tusla, HSE and Gardaí can provide a “better, more comprehensive and appropriate services for vulnerable children".

Detective Inspector Michael Coppinger said gardaí were looking forward to working with social workers and other professionals at the Onehouse centre, which he said would offer “a safe space” for children.

*CARI National Helpline 1890 924 567

READ MORE

Stephen Teap believes CervicalCheck recommendations will be implemented - eventually


More in this Section

Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced Homecoming date for victorious Dublin footballers announced

Gardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick StGardaí in Cork renew appeal for witnesses to serious assault on Patrick St

8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire8 minutes away from gas supply being ignited: 19 families homeless after Dublin flats fire

Man killed in early-morning Kerry collisionMan killed in early-morning Kerry collision


Lifestyle

I’m giggling but also it is tinged with tension. I peep out from behind the large sycamore. They are three trees away.Opening Lines: I’m just a bearded wheezing giggly man on the ground

I did my Leaving Cert in June and have just started college this week, so my school experience is extremely fresh in my memory. I went to Davis College in Mallow and it was a fantastic experience. I was the loud obnoxious child at the back of the classroom from day one. I had to (and still do, by the way) have an opinion on everything.Stand up and be counted : The Young Offender's Demi Isaac Oviawe on college and school life

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

That an American study has found straight women prefer dad bods (“an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one that is considered attractive”) to six packs and hard shiny abs comes as no great surprise.Outside the Box: Tone down guys, us girls don’t mind moobs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »