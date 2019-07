A child was rescued this afternoon after being swept out to sea on a lilo.

Rescue services were alerted when a child got into difficulty off Portmarnock beach in Dublin.

The child had been in the water on a lilo when they were swept out to sea.

Members of the public swam out and successfully rescued the child.

The Dublin based Coast Guard Helicopter, Howth Volunteer Coast Guard Unit and Howth RNLI Lifeboats were all tasked to the scene.

The child was taken from the scene by DFB ambulance.