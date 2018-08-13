Child homelessness body ‘unlikely to be established’

The Government is unlikely to back Fianna Fáil demands for a child homelessness taskforce, despite 800 homeless families still living in hotels and a public outcry over a young family being forced to sleep in a garda station last week.

Senior government sources downplayed the prospect of the new group being established, saying while no decision will be made until Fianna Fáil explains its proposal, the plan may mimic already existing supports.

Margaret Cash

Speaking after a public outcry over pictures of Margaret Cash sleeping with six of her children in a garda station last week, Fianna Fáil housing spokesperson Darragh O’Brien insisted action is needed now to tackle the housing crisis.

Calling for a taskforce to be set up focussing on families and children to ensure the issue is prioritised, he said homeless charities and officials could draw up new plans to help families within 10 weeks if needed.

However, while Mr O’Brien is set to meet with Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in the coming days to discuss the plan, Government sources are understood to be skeptical of whether it will change anything.

This is because it is believed the taskforce may simply repeat much of the Dublin Regional Housing Executive’s existing work.

The differing views on how to resolve the child and family homelessness scandal is likely to lead to a fresh clash between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, just weeks away from budget talks and confidence and supply deal extension discussions.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last night, Mr O’Brien repeated that the pictures of Ms Cash and her family in a garda station last week and 822 families still living in hotels means “we need to give this some real priority”.

I won’t be asking, I’ll be insisting at the meeting this is set up. Kids should not be going to garda stations to sleep. What we need is a quick, 10-week taskforce focussing just on children and families.

“The whole housing situation has been an absolute disaster for families. We can’t let what happened last week happen again,” he said.