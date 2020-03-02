News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Child dies and pair injured in incident at Antrim farmhouse

By Press Association
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 03:17 PM

A young child has died and another child and a woman have sustained serious injuries in an incident at a house in Larne, sources have said.

The PA news agency understands the PSNI are treating the case at a rural farmhouse on the outskirts of the Co. Antrim town as a domestic incident.

A major police and emergency services operation has centred on the property throughout the day.

The scene remained cordoned off this afternoon.

Police have released few details, only confirming officers and emergency services are dealing with an “incident”.

Man in court over crash that killed three


