Child airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Limerick crash

Cork University Hospital
By David Raleigh
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 05:11 PM

A garda investigation is underway after a child and a woman were seriously injured in a two-car collision in Co Limerick this afternoon.

It’s understood the child and the woman, aged in her 20s, were traveling in a car that was in a collision with another car shortly after 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

Gardaí confirmed the child was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries.

The woman was also removed to CUH with serious head injuries, gardaí said.

A woman, in her late 20s, who was driving the other vehicle was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick but was not thought to have been seriously injured.

The road has been closed pending a full technical examination which will be conducted by forensic collision investigators who are traveling to the scene form Cork, gardaí said.

“Gardaí are at the scene of a serious road collision involving two cars around 2pm, at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick. A minor was airlifted to Cork University Hospital in a serious condition,” a Garda spokesman said.

“A female driver in her early 20s was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries. Meanwhile, a second female driver in her late 20s was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

“The road is closed and diversions for motorists are in place. A team of forensic collision investigators are expected at the scene.”

Two units from Cappamore Fire Service have also responded to the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact their local Garda station.

