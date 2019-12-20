News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Child ‘a victim of extreme lack of care’

Child ‘a victim of extreme lack of care’
Sheila and Ryan O’Leary: Formally charged with neglect, torture, and murder of 18-month-old. Pictures: Lee County Sheriff’s Department
By Neil Michael
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 07:58 PM

The evidence in the case against a couple charged with murdering their son is “horrendous” and “gut-wrenching”, a US prosecutor has said.

Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 30, and Sheila O'Leary, 35, have also been charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child due to neglect, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

“The evidence in this case is horrendous,” State Attorney Fox told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The O’Learys are formally charged with the neglect, torture and murder of an 18-month-old child due to starvation and extreme lack of care.”

She said charges against the couple also relate to “three other victims” - a three-year-old, a five-year-old and an 11-year-old.

READ MORE

Domino's pizza drivers must be treated as PAYE workers, court rules

They are alleged to have suffered from child abuse and “extreme neglect” throughout 2019 at the couple’s address in Cape Coral, Florida.

“The evidence at the crime scene in these cases is gut-wrenching,” State Attorney Fox said. “As a mother and a State Attorney, there are images I will never be able to forget.”

Cape Coral Police Department detectives began their investigation on September 27 with the death of the O’Learys' 18-month-old son. According to Fort Myers News-Press website, the toddler weighed just 17 lbs at the time he died.

Sheila O'Leary is reported to have called 911 when she noticed the toddler had stopped breathing and his body was cold.

Her husband tried to resuscitate the child but, again, according to the Fort Myers News-Press website he was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the couple’s home.

They are said to have later told police that they are a vegan couple and that they only eat raw fruit and vegetables.

“It became evident, their son was the victim of neglect,” said Cape Coral PD Deputy Chief Lisa Barnes.

READ MORE

Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence

More on this topic

Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence

Book of evidence served on woman accused of killing Santina CawleyBook of evidence served on woman accused of killing Santina Cawley

Cork man who stole €7k from employer jailedCork man who stole €7k from employer jailed

Eleven appear in Longford court in connection with incident of violent disorder Eleven appear in Longford court in connection with incident of violent disorder


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote

Gardaí appeal for help to find man missing from ClareGardaí appeal for help to find man missing from Clare

Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence Appeal against scientologist's prison sentence


Lifestyle

Des O'Driscoll talks us through his highlights for 2019.Arts/Ents Editor Des O'Driscoll selects his personal highlights of 2019

If you have any concerns or issues you would like Louise to answer you can confidentially do so by submitting your question.We're launching the Louise O'Neill agony aunt column

Santa, please bring my dream presentAll I wanted for Christmas: Neven Maguire and others on the presents they dreamed of finding under the tree

A colourist tells us the shades and techniques that are set to dominate next year.Smoky blonde to blue: 5 hair colour trends that will be big in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »