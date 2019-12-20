Child ‘a victim of extreme lack of care’

The evidence in the case against a couple charged with murdering their son is “horrendous” and “gut-wrenching”, a US prosecutor has said.

Ryan Patrick O'Leary, 30, and Sheila O'Leary, 35, have also been charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter of a child due to neglect, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

“The evidence in this case is horrendous,” State Attorney Fox told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The O’Learys are formally charged with the neglect, torture and murder of an 18-month-old child due to starvation and extreme lack of care.”

She said charges against the couple also relate to “three other victims” - a three-year-old, a five-year-old and an 11-year-old.

They are alleged to have suffered from child abuse and “extreme neglect” throughout 2019 at the couple’s address in Cape Coral, Florida.

“The evidence at the crime scene in these cases is gut-wrenching,” State Attorney Fox said. “As a mother and a State Attorney, there are images I will never be able to forget.”

Cape Coral Police Department detectives began their investigation on September 27 with the death of the O’Learys' 18-month-old son. According to Fort Myers News-Press website, the toddler weighed just 17 lbs at the time he died.

Sheila O'Leary is reported to have called 911 when she noticed the toddler had stopped breathing and his body was cold.

Her husband tried to resuscitate the child but, again, according to the Fort Myers News-Press website he was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the couple’s home.

They are said to have later told police that they are a vegan couple and that they only eat raw fruit and vegetables.

“It became evident, their son was the victim of neglect,” said Cape Coral PD Deputy Chief Lisa Barnes.