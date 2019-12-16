News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Child, 7, awarded €45k after restaurant door 'crushed' two of her fingers

File photo
By Ray Managh
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 04:01 PM

A seven-year-old child, who suffered crush injuries three years ago to two of her fingers in a restaurant, has been made a settlement of €45,000 damages for personal injuries.

Barrister Pat Purcell told the Circuit Civil Court today that a door in The Old Schoolhouse Restaurant, Swords, had closed on Paula Buliauskite’s right hand, crushing her right middle and ring finger on her right hand.

He said Paula, who sued Riverside Investments, trading as The Old Schoolhouse, Swords, through her mother, Busmane, had been taken to hospital where she had come under the care of a plastic surgeon.

Mr Purcell told Judge John O’Connor that Paula had suffered a significant injury and on the day following the incident, had to have surgery on both fingers while under general anaesthetic. She had been left with scarring on both fingers.

Counsel said the Personal Injuries Board had assessed compensation for Paula, of Swords Manor, Swords, Co Dublin, at €45,000 and he was recommending it to the court.

Judge O’Connor said he considered the assessment appropriate and approved of it.

