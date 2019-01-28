Chief State Solicitor raises concerns over office block which could overlook office handling 'top-secret papers'

The Chief State Solicitor has raised concerns that top secret papers in her office could be compromised if a new seven-storey office block proceeds close to her office in Dublin city centre.

JJ Rhatigan firm, Luxor Investments Ltd has lodged plans for the new office block on Ship Street Great and Chancery Lane near South Great Georges Street in Dublin.

The office block at 111ft high is higher than a previously granted accommodation block for the same site which lies in close proximity to the Rhatigan-owned Radisson Blu hotel at Golden Lane.

In an objection against the plan, Chief State Solicitor, Maria Browne has told the Dublin City Council that the proposed height and overlook of the office of the Chief State Solicitor is a marked increased on the planning permission already in place.

Ms Browne said: “We are concerned that this will impact on the lighting, overlook and privacy of the staff in the Office.

“This office has particular security requirements given the sensitive nature of the work carried out for and behalf of Government.

“The nature of the documentation handled and processed in this office is of national importance and can extend to top-secret papers, which if compromised from a private/security aspect could be problematic."

The Chester Beatty Library has also objected to the plan. The library’s Head of Operations & Administration, Derval O’Carroll, told the council that the library holds in its care an extremely important and valuable, world-renowned collection of East Asian, Islamic and Western manuscripts, miniature paintings, prints, drawings, rare books and decorative arts.

Ms O’Carroll points out that the library has “grave concerns relating to the potential increased security risk to our collections” as a result of the planned new Luxor Investments plan.

Ms O’Carroll said that the height of the new building will allow those on the upper floors “to view the locations of, or actively monitor a number of our electronic and physical security measures”.

Ms O’Carroll said that the new structure would overlook the library’s conservation lab. She said: “Persons on those floors would potentially have direct line of sight into a highly secure area where collection materials are occasionally stored.”

Kevin Duff of the An Taisce Dublin City Association has told the Council that the proposed change of use from residential to office “is inappropriate at a time of acute housing crisis” and “is contrary to the objectives for the re-population of former residential areas of the inner city”.

In response to the concerns expressed, the Council has told the developers to reduce the height and scale of the proposal.

Seeking additional information, the Council stated that it had serious reservations in relation to both the height and scale of the proposal.