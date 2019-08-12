'Cherished' teenager, 19, who died at Galway Debs named

A 19-year-old girl who died after becoming unwell at her Debs in Co Galway has been named as Jessica Moore.

The teenager from Bullaun in Loughrea had been attending the St Raphael's College dance at a hotel in Ballinasloe.

Her friends called an ambulance after she reported feeling unwell at around 2am this morning.

She was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow.

A staff member from Gullane's Hotel in Ballinasloe, where the Debs was held last night, said they would not be commenting at this time as an active investigation is taking place.

The student, a star of her school's musicals, would have been due to receive her Leaving Cert results tomorrow.

In her death notice on Rip.ie, "the inexpressible grief" of Jessica's "heartbroken" parents Brendan and Catherine is recounted.

The teenager is described as a "cherished and much-loved sister" to her two siblings and will be sadly missed by her family and "many, many friends".

Her funeral is due to take place on Thursday at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte said the area is in shock.

"My constituents in Loughrea and the surrounding areas are numbed and saddened by the news that broke this morning that a young Leaving Cert lady who was attending her Debs night.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her parents and siblings, and also on the eve of the Leaving Cert, with her school friends.

"People are just numbed, they're saddened," she said.

Gardaí say investigations into Jessica's death are ongoing.