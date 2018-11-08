Cheltenham winning horse case to resume in New Year

By Ann O'Loughlin

A proceeds of crime hearing over the assets of a convicted drug dealer, including a Cheltenham-winning horse, will resume in January, a High Court judge said today.

Ms Justice Carmel Stewart reserved two days in the New Year for the continuation of the Criminal Assets Bureau's application for a declaration that the horse "Labaik", which won €125,000 in the Supreme Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2017, was acquired from the proceeds of crime by its part-owner, John Boylan (32), aka John Power.

Mr Boylan, of Forest Hill, Rathcoole, Co Dublin denies the claim. He has brought his own proceedings against CAB saying that after the horse was seized, as part of the CAB process of freezing his assets, it was injured because CAB permitted it to be run in a race which he says has ended its career.

CAB disputes that claim.

Labaik

Last July, the court heard Mr Boylan was claiming to be 90% owner of the horse and two other men, who have no involvement in crime, owned the other 10%.

A week later, the court heard an associate of Mr Boylan called Anthony O'Sullivan was now claiming to be half owner of Boylan's share.

CAB says Mr O'Sullivan is the registered owner of a company, Forest Hill Animal Feeds, which the bureau says was established by Boylan. CAB says Mr O'Sullivan, Ashwood Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, is also involved in crime.

The court has also heard that after CAB obtained an interim court order allowing the bureau to hold its seized horse passport, it remained with one of the other two part owners.

However, Mr Boylan says CAB, as holders of the passport, gave permission for the horse to run in a race in which it suffered the injury.

He is now claiming for losses suffered as a result of that decision. The court heard it had been expected to be sold for between €300,000 and €400,000, having been bought for around st£26,000 in 2016.

CAB denies this and wants the horse declared the proceeds of crime along with a 2013 Mercedes Benz, bought from the UK for st£28,000.

CAB says Boylan is the beneficial owner of the car while Boylan has claimed it is owned by his girlfriend Naomi Kinsella, against whom the proceedings are also brought.

On Thursday, when the case came back before Ms Justice Stewart, she was told it will take two days to complete and she set a date in January for hearing.

Ben Ó'Floinn SC, for CAB, said the only difficulty with the January date is if the chief bureau officer is unavailable but counsel was granted liberty to apply to the court to change the date necessary.