Check your tickets: National Lottery on lookout for new millionaire in Co Dublin

The National Lottery has today urged Lotto players in north Co Dublin to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire and winner of last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store in the seaside town of Rush.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus draw were: 8, 24, 27, 38, 39, 40 and the bonus number was 2.

The main Lotto draw was not won as the jackpot rises to €4.5 million ahead of next Wednesday's draw.

“We are absolutely thrilled for one very lucky Tesco customer in Rush, Co Dublin who is waking up this morning as our very latest Lotto millionaire. Incredibly, this is our seventh Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1 million since the prize doubled from €500,000 to a cool €1 million following Lotto Plus game enhancements which were introduced last September," a National Lottery spokesperson outlined.

"With over 100,000 prize winners in Saturday’s Lotto draws, we are encouraging each and every Lotto player in the country to check their tickets carefully," they added.