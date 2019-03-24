NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Check your tickets: National Lottery on lookout for new millionaire in Co Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 03:24 PM

The National Lottery has today urged Lotto players in north Co Dublin to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire and winner of last night’s Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at the Tesco store in the seaside town of Rush.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus draw were: 8, 24, 27, 38, 39, 40 and the bonus number was 2.

The main Lotto draw was not won as the jackpot rises to €4.5 million ahead of next Wednesday's draw.

“We are absolutely thrilled for one very lucky Tesco customer in Rush, Co Dublin who is waking up this morning as our very latest Lotto millionaire. Incredibly, this is our seventh Lotto Plus 1 top prize win of €1 million since the prize doubled from €500,000 to a cool €1 million following Lotto Plus game enhancements which were introduced last September," a National Lottery spokesperson outlined.

READ MORE

Police called to incident near Belfast City Hospital

"With over 100,000 prize winners in Saturday’s Lotto draws, we are encouraging each and every Lotto player in the country to check their tickets carefully," they added.

More on this topic

One lucky person scoops €1m in Lotto

Donohoe: No evidence online bets on draws hit Lotto business

'Sure, isn't it a grand feeling': Kilkenny man collects €1m Daily Million prize

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €3.7m

KEYWORDS

LottoRushWinning Ticket

More in this Section

Two men due in court after Sligo robbery

Eoghan Murphy wants to remain as Housing Minister 'as long as' possible

Bride-to-be who went missing on hen night buried in wedding dress

Man, 30s, due in court after serious assault in Cork


Lifestyle

Working Life: Dr Carl Fagan, consultant in intensive care medicine, Beacon Hospital, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »