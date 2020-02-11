Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Somebody in Ireland is a whole lot richer tonight after it emerged the €17m EuroMillions jackpot was won here.

The National Lottery is appealing to all Irish players to check their tickets to see if they had the lucky numbers

The sole winner of the top prize who matched their five numbers and two 'lucky stars' bought their ticket for tonight's draw here.

The winning numbers drawn were: 24, 26, 32, 43, 46 and the lucky stars are 06 and 10.

"This is Ireland’s 15th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners," a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The spokesperson had this advice for the lucky winner.

"We encourage them to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 4444. We are open from 9.15am tomorrow morning and we will make arrangements for you to collect this unbelievable prize.”

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was the Naul Family Syndicate from Co Dublin who netted €175.4m last February.