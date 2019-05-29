Charlie Flanagan says latest shooting in Dublin a matter of great concern

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said the latest shooting in Dublin is a matter of "great concern."

He said it was unacceptable in any part of the country that there would be three murders in such a short space of time.

Mr Flanagan told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that he had discussed the matter with senior gardaí and that he was satisfied there would be a "relentless pursuit on the part of the gardaí to bring these killers to justice."

The car that was found close by near the Castletimon Gardens estate in Coolock. Pic: Collins

The Minister said he would be making arrangements to visit the area at the earliest opportunity.

When asked if extra resources would be made available, Mr Flanagan said matters of resources and operational issues were for An Garda Síochána, but he was satisfied that the Garda Commissioner and his team will make sure resources are available.

It is my responsibility to ensure that those people are brought to justice.

Mr Flanagan said there was also a role for other Government departments to play in relation to social issues in the area.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said that there is a need for a great garda presence in the area.