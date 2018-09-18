Update: Dáil paves way for referendum on blasphemy law

Update - 7.43pm: The Dáil has passed legislation to allow for a referendum on removing the reference to blasphemy from the Constitution.

The bill will go to the Seanad, after it was passed unopposed in the Dáil this evening.

The vote is set to be held on the same day as the Presidential election on October 26.

Earlier: Charlie Flanagan: Removing blasphemy law from Constitution 'would confirm our status as a modern, democratic society'

The reference to blasphemy in the Constitution should be removed, according to the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Mr Flanagan is trying to pass legislation this evening so there can be a referendum on the issue.

It would be held on the same day as the Presidential election on October 26.

Minister Flanagan said the blasphemy laws are out of date.

He said: "I believe it's timely that we affirm our belief in a more inclusive society where communication between those of different belief systems can take place on an equal basis with tolerance and respect as guiding principles.

"I acknowledge that removal of the offence from our Constitution is, on the face of it, a relatively small thing.

"Nonetheless, I believe it's deeply symbolic in a very tangible way and it would confirm our status as a modern, democratic society."