Charlie Flanagan mulls smaller parties deal

A post-general election deal between Fine Gael and smaller political parties including the Independent Alliance has been flagged as a possibility by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

The Fine Gael minister also attacked Fianna Fáil and maintained that his party’s record on the “prudent management” of public finances would be a key part of an election campaign.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Flanagan gave his thoughts about options after the next general election and also insisted he had a strong working relationship with Transport Minister Shane Ross.

Relations between Government partners Fine Gael and the Independent Alliance have been frayed with continued rows over the process of judicial appointments.

Fine Gael wants another two years in power under the confidence and supply agreement, where Fianna Fáil in opposition allows the Government to remain in power in exchange for policy input.

Nonetheless, the Independent Alliance also has a list of demands, including on budget priorities, the latest being a proposed ‘granny grant’, where grandparents get €1,000 for minding grandchildren.

Despite tensions and often strained periods between the Alliance Government partners and Fine Gael, Mr Flanagan believes a second term could be agreed with them if an election arose.

“In the event that Fine Gael doesn’t get an overall majority, I will expect that we will be in a position to hammer out a deal with some of the smaller parties, including the Independent Alliance if they come back in any numbers,” he said.

“Our objective is to maximise the Fine Gael seats. We are 50 at the moment. We have got a considerable amount of ground to make up. So any other of the smaller parties whose policy platform is broadly similar to that of our own, I’m sure we are in a position to do business with them.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has not stated his preference for coalition options after the next general election. Fine Gael sources admit, though, that Labour, the Green Party, and the Social Democrats could all be potential suitors if numbers are needed for a new coalition after an election.

On the possibility of the Independent Alliance also being part of this picture, Mr Flanagan said:

explained Mr Flanagan. Furthermore, despite previous rows, relations with alliance ministers were positive, he insisted:

“I want to acknowledge, in spite of bumps along the way, our relationship with the Independent Alliance has been by and large has been positive.

"There are a number of quite controversial issues that the Independent Alliance have prioritised which are within my remit. I speak to Minister Ross on an almost daily basis.

"I have a very good remit with him. He is not a member of my party, he knows that, I know that. I have to say I get on very well with him.”

Mr Flanagan last month ruled out working with Sinn Féin in a future coalition, attacking what he termed as its “crazed economic policies”.

He equally disregards Fianna Fáil’s handling of public finances in previous governments.

Furthermore, an election will be fought on this basis.

“I believe it is absolutely essential that we don’t allow FF free reign to re-enter the boom and bust cycle of politics,” he said.

“Under Paschal Donohoe [the finance minister], prudent management of the public finances has been the order of the day. That must continue.

“And this will be an important plank of our election campaign whenever that election will take place.”