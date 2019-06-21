News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charlie Flanagan may boost prison watchdog

File photo
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, June 21, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Charlie Flanagan, the justice minister, is considering requests by the Inspector of Prisons for extra resources, staffing, and powers.

The minister has also provided funding for external experts to review cases of deaths in prisons.

The inspector, Patricia Gilheaney, said on RTÉ radio that when she took over a year ago she realised the office was “not fit for purpose”.

She said only one prison inspection report had been published in the last five years and that no inspections had been conducted by her office of five prisons over the last 10 years.

This amounts to half of the State’s ten closed prisons. She pointed out that it was a legal requirement that inspections be carried out regularly.

Ms Gilheaney said on Today with Sean O’Rourke that the lack of inspections was “down to resources”.

She said an external review of her office by PA Consulting was commissioned, and that she submitted it to the minister last December.

The inspector said her office consisted of herself, the deputy inspector Helen Casey, and two administrative staff and a total budget of €496,000.

Ms Gilheaney said as well as prison inspections, her office investigates deaths in custody.

READ MORE

Charity secures court order preventing marriage of intellectually disabled couple

She said there have been 75 deaths in prisons, or involving prisoners on temporary release, over the last five years, and that there have been seven deaths to date this year.

She said a dedicated investigation team in the Prisoner Ombudsman for Northern Ireland had five staff and investigated five deaths per year, on average.

Ms Gilheaney said there was “no comparison” in resources.

In response to queries from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Justice said the report submitted by the inspector last December was being considered.

“The report was submitted to the department to inform a consideration of resources, legal powers and other related issues,” she said.

It was received following the estimates process for Budget 2019 and is being analysed in the context of the 2020 budget. It will be considered as part of the normal estimates process later this year.

The statement said the minister had met the inspector and that he “strongly supports” her office and that money had been provided for a review on prison deaths.

“Funding has been provided to contract external expertise to review cases of deaths in prisons,” it said.

The statement said a process was also under way to appoint a new office manager.

In addition, it said: “The Department of Justice and Equality recently approved the awarding of a contract, following a tender competition, in respect of an inspection framework and strategic plan for the Office of the Inspector of Prisons.”

Last Saturday, the Irish Examiner published details of the latest Inspector of Prisons report on a death in custody.

The report expressed serious concern at the failure of the Irish Prison Service to implement recommendations the Inspector of Prisons had made “over and over again”.

READ MORE

Teen killers of Ana Kriegel will spend next four years at Oberstown. Here's what they can expect

More on this topic

Two senior prison staff face fraud investigations

Time to end culture of Omerta in Irish prisons

Five prisons have not undergone inspection in 10 years, says Inspector

Prison authorities not giving 'sufficient attention' to circumstances around vulnerable inmate deaths

TOPIC: Prison

More in this Section

Gardaí in Galway appealing for witnesses to two assaults in the city

Former barrister who stole €235,000 from businessman to be sentenced

Tánaiste admits delay in new digital safety laws amid call to ban children from viewing porn online

Students to take PE classes in Irish to boost fluency


Lifestyle

George Ezra fizzes with fun as pop's Mr Nice Guy brings his uplifting lyrics to Cork

Animation with emotion: Irish animators on what makes Pixar the best

Step aside London and Paris: The alternative fashion weeks are giving cutting edge fashionistas what they really want

Scene and Heard: Five-minute Theatre For One and George Ezra top picks in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »