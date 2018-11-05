Charlie Flanagan cautious on bail law reform

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said the application of the bail laws rather than the law itself may lie at the root of the failings around the handling of rapist Eoin Berkeley.

Eoin Berkeley

Mr Flanagan pointed out that the courts had the power to grant or deny bail, and gardaí were in charge of implementing it.

The minister was speaking on RTÉ radio where he was questioned about concerns raised by the case which concluded in the Central Criminal Court last week where Berkeley, aged 25, was jailed for 14 years for the repeated rape and false imprisonment of an 18-year-old Spanish student in 2017.

It emerged at his sentencing hearing that he had been arrested and convicted of a series of incidents involving violence or threatened violence over the three years prior to the rape and was on bail at the time of the attack.

Part of his bail conditions required him to stay away from Dublin city centre but he routinely flouted those restrictions. He encountered his victim just yards from O’Connell St before holding her captive for 21 hours, raping her repeatedly and graphically describing how he would kill her.

Just weeks earlier, a garda had tried to have him committed to a psychiatric unit but a doctor called to examine him would not sanction the move. The court heard that a few days later, family members pleaded with gardaí to have him detained under the Mental Health Act but this was not acted on.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has appointed Assistant Commissioner Pat Leahy to review of the force’s handling of the case.

Mr Flanagan said he welcomed the move.

“This was a particularly dreadful case and I hope that the victim will in time recover from what was a dreadful and traumatic personal experience perpetrated on her in what was a shocking crime,” he said.

But he added that Mr Leahy should be allowed to complete his work before any conclusions were drawn about the need for stricter bail laws.

“Let the inquiry take its course. It will have a look in the first instance to see was the law adequate or not but secondly, and perhaps even more important in this case, were the practices and procedures and protocols sufficiently robust as far as the gardaí were concerned.”

Mr Flanagan pointed out that amendments to the bail laws were introduced last year to allow more stringent condititions to be attached.

“It is open to the court to refuse bail in given circumstances and of course the courts operate independently of government,” he said.

The mother of Eoin Berkeley has meanwhile spoken of her sympathy for the Spanish teenager raped by her son and for her family.

Joyce Butler told a Sunday newspaper she prayed every day for the victim and her family and hoped that she would recover and be able to live her life in peace.

“I will be at peace when I know the girl and know her father are at peace. I won’t be quite at rest until I know there is healing coming to her family,” she said.

She added that her son, who was in care most of his life and in trouble from the age of 12, was also a victim.