Charlie Flanagan canvasses for Yes vote in blasphemy referendum

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said the offence of blasphemy in our constitution is damaging our reputation.

Publishing or saying something against religion or the church is currently an offence in Irish law, yet the last criminal prosecution for blasphemy was in 1855.

The referendum on removing the offence from the constitution will take place on October 26, the same day as the Presidential Election.

Mr Flanagan is calling for a Yes vote and says other countries that enforce a similar law use Ireland as a justification.

The Minister was was outside Dublin's Tara Street station this morning canvassing voters and handing out leaflets to commuters.

The leaflets encouraged people to vote for Michael D Higgins in the election as he has been endorsed by Fine Gael for President. They also asked people to support a Yes vote in the referendum.

