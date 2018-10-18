Home»Breaking News»ireland

Charlie Flanagan canvasses for Yes vote in blasphemy referendum

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 11:35 AM

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said the offence of blasphemy in our constitution is damaging our reputation.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan canvassing for support of a Yes vote in the upcoming Blasphemy Referendum at Tara Street station. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Publishing or saying something against religion or the church is currently an offence in Irish law, yet the last criminal prosecution for blasphemy was in 1855.

The referendum on removing the offence from the constitution will take place on October 26, the same day as the Presidential Election.

Mr Flanagan is calling for a Yes vote and says other countries that enforce a similar law use Ireland as a justification.

The Minister was was outside Dublin's Tara Street station this morning canvassing voters and handing out leaflets to commuters.

The leaflets encouraged people to vote for Michael D Higgins in the election as he has been endorsed by Fine Gael for President. They also asked people to support a Yes vote in the referendum.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Charlie FlanaganBlasphemyReferendum

Related Articles

Peter Casey to visit Thurles development amid planned protests by Travelling Community

Peter Casey refuses to back down over Traveller comments

Presidential debate: Cost of election and presidency one of the biggest issues of the night

Peter Casey: Travelling community 'poorly represented' by Pavee Point

More in this Section

Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

Roma supporter awaits fate over Liverpool fan Sean Cox's 'catastrophic injuries'

Charlie Flanagan apologises to Maurice McCabe on behalf of State

Gardaí arrest woman in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis


Breaking Stories

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

A question of taste: Sinead Dunphy

Ten to see at Cork Film Festival

Women’s Enterprise Day: Go forth and be successful

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »