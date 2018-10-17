Home»Breaking News»ireland

Charlie Flanagan apologises to Maurice McCabe on behalf of State

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 12:15 PM
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has apologised on behalf of the State to garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe for the “calumny by those who should have protected and supported him” in the force.

Mr Flanagan told the Dáil this morning that the findings and conclusions of the Disclosures Tribunal third interim report, published last week are “stark”.

“The central conclusion it reached is a man who rightly saw loyalty to the people whom he served are superior to any loyalty to the organisation of which he was part,” he said.

“A man who had at all times had the interests of the public uppermost in his mind and who had to endure a campaign of calumny by those who should have protected and supported him.”

Mr Flanagan said Sgt McCabe deserved the gratitude of everyone for bringing “the serious shortcomings to public attention”.

“He also deserves an apology for what he had to endure - both himself and his family over a decade,” he said.

“Since the report was published I have spoken with Sgt McCabe. I have apologised on behalf of the State to him and his family for the manner in which he was treated over a number of years and I am arranging to meet the sergeant in the near future.

“I want to reiterate the apology in person.”

This afternoon, there will be statements on the Disclosures Tribunal in the Dáil at which it is expected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will again call on Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to apologise for the treatment of former Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.


Disclosures TribunalMaurice McCabe

