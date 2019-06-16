Charlie Flanagan apologises to guard who faced disciplinary charges after having a child out of wedlock in 1980s

The Justice Minister has apologised to a former garda who faced dismissal in the 1980s after having a child while unmarried.

Charlie Flanagan said what happened to Majella Moynihan was “clearly wrong” on every level.

He added: “As a young garda, Ms Moynihan faced an appalling ordeal at a time in Ireland that was sadly too often characterised by stigma and intolerance.”

On Saturday Ms Moynihan spoke publicly for the first time about her ordeal in an RTE Radio One documentary.

The treatment of Majella Moynihan was clearly wrong on every level. https://t.co/6ljYepXLZy — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 16, 2019

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also offered an apology.

Mr Flanagan said: “I have spoken to Commissioner Harris and I welcome his apology to Ms Majella Moynihan on behalf of An Garda Siochana.

“I echo that apology in my capacity as Minister for Justice and Equality.”

Ms Moynihan was charged with breaching Garda rules after having premarital sex with another officer and having a child when she was 22.

An aggressive line of questioning by senior officers at the time probed into her sexual history and use of contraceptives.

Ms Moynihan kept her job following the intervention of the archbishop of Dublin, who believed sacking her would cause more gardai to travel to England for abortions in similar circumstances.

