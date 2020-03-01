News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Charity wants a referendum on the right to housing

Charity wants a referendum on the right to housing
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Homeless charity Focus Ireland is calling on the next government to hold a referendum on the right to housing.

It is one of the elements of a plan it is launching today to end the housing crisis.

It also wants the next government to commit to building 35,000 new homes a year.

Focus spokesman Roughan McNamara says the question should be put to the people.

"That was recommended by the constitutional convention who put forward a number of issues to the previous government that should be put to a referendum. No action was taken on this," Mr McNamara said.

We were told that the issue was unconstitutional - we don't believe that to be the case.

"I think while the result of the election was unclear, the message from voters that they want the housing and homeless crisis tackled (with) a lot more urgency by whoever is in the next government was very clear.

"Every day that they are dithering and not even starting proper talks and forming the next government, three families are becoming homeless," he added.

Meanwhile, the government denies there was anything improper with the homeless figures it published for December.

The number of people recorded as homeless for the month dipped below 10,000 before rising again in January.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil have both criticised the figures while a report by the European Commission claims the statistics are unreliable and incomplete.

More on this topic

Apartment fire safety rules ‘now too lax’ after lobbyingApartment fire safety rules ‘now too lax’ after lobbying

'Sláintecare-type' approach urged to social and affordable homes plan'Sláintecare-type' approach urged to social and affordable homes plan

Michael Clifford: Apartment sprinklers are now all systems goMichael Clifford: Apartment sprinklers are now all systems go

Familiar faces behind Frankfield's first housing development in 20 yearsFamiliar faces behind Frankfield's first housing development in 20 years


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

No winner of €4m Lotto jackpotNo winner of €4m Lotto jackpot

Man diagnosed with coronavirus in east of countryMan diagnosed with coronavirus in east of country

Four arrests after gardaí seize drugs worth €455k in DublinFour arrests after gardaí seize drugs worth €455k in Dublin

Taoiseach and Health Minister discuss coronavirus situation with officials from NorthTaoiseach and Health Minister discuss coronavirus situation with officials from North


Lifestyle

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

“This is an illness, a psychiatric disorder. It’s about deeper issues, about needing to be in control, needing to be perfect. It’s about an inability to handle and express feelings.”Eating your heart out: Why eating disorders are not about food

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »