Charity single released in aid of Inner City Helping Homeless

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 08:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A new single is being released today asking Ireland to make the homeless their number one priority this Christmas.

'Take Back the City' is available on download to raise funds for the charity Inner City Helping Homeless.

It has been a difficult year for thousands as the struggle to find homes for all who need them continues.

Homeless figures have been increasing month-on-month and nearly 4,000 children facing Christmas in emergency accommodation.

Prize-winning Dublin musician Luke Clerkin has penned his new single to raise funds for ICHH.

The charity's CEO Anthony Flynn says it is a perfect opportunity for anyone who wants to help ease the crisis this Christmas.

The song has already been performed before 18,000 people who marched through Dublin earlier this month.


