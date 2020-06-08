Charity shops adopt Covid-19 regulations for reopening in bid to offset fundraising losses

Charity shops have been reopening across the country today in a bid to resume raising funds.

Many organisations have lost out on vital donations due to the cancellation of fundraisers.

Manager of the National Council for the Blind of Ireland shop in Finglas Co Dublin, Amanda Bell says they have introduced a range of requirements and precautions in accordance with public guidelines.

Ms Bell says: "We've done the two-metres and each customer coming in will put sanitizer on their hands. If they have gloves on them they don't need to put on the sanitizer."

Ms Bell also explained the steps they have taken with clothing products.

"All our clothes are steamed before putting out. Any donations will be bagged for 73 hours before touched," she says.

She says no clothes will be tried on in the store and that clothes can be returned up to three days after purchase.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council launched a campaign this week to encourage responsible social distancing as the capital welcomes the return of pedestrians as further businesses open.

Upwards of 100,000 people visited Dublin, on the first day of Phase 2 of the road plan to reopen the economy.