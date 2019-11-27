Charity says 72 hour window to check online gambler's age should be scrapped

A leading gambling charity has called on the government to scrap the amount of time it takes for gambling companies to check a user’s age.

Unlike in the UK, where the time period was recently scrapped, online gambling businesses take up to 72 hours to make sure a user trying to withdraw winnings is aged 18 or over.

Barry Grant, CEO of Problem Gamblers, said: “It is extraordinary that you can be any age in this country to gamble away thousands of euros with somebody else’s credit or debit card and nobody will stop you.

“Yet the only time anybody will do anything is if you start winning and then try and withdraw those winnings. And that is after a 72-hour period.

“That’s a lot of time in which to do some serious damage to the balance in somebody’s account.”

He revealed that in the past few months, his charity was contacted by the family of a teenager in the west of Ireland who blew €10,000.

“The child got hold of one of their parent’s debit cards and pretty much cleaned it out in a very short space of time,” he said.

He was speaking after the Cabinet approved plans to set a new €500 limit as a maximum pay-out from gaming machines and to set a maximum stake of €5.

The max pay-out is currently 50c, while the maximum bet is currently 3c.

Although the new proposed maximum stake is half what was originally proposed by the government, it is still higher than other jurisdictions.

And there still remains the risk that with modern digital slot machines, you can actually have up to 50 different pay-out lines on your screen at any given time that you can bet on.

And with each spin being made every six seconds, Mr Grant fears Ireland could end up in a situation where - if legislation isn’t written correctly - people could be gambling €250 per spin every six seconds.

The proposed changes are part of the government’s plan to update the Gaming and Lotteries Act of 1956 as limits have not been changed since 1956.

Speaking about the Government proposal, David Hickson, Director of the Gaming & Leisure Association of Ireland (GLAI) said its members are confused and concerned by the proposed stakes and prizes limits.

“We met with the Minister for Justice earlier this year and advised that the stakes and prizes limits could present consumer protection and anti-money laundering problems, but our concerns have not been heard.

“We do not understand why this legislation, the only substantive provisions of which are increasing slot machine stakes and prizes, is a priority for Government. The Government has maintained the more comprehensive Gambling Control Bill is a priority for them, but this continues to gather dust," Mr Hickson said.

In 2017, a H2 Gambling Capital report into global gambling losses found Ireland has the third highest gambling losses in the world, per capita.

This means Irish people lose around €2.2 billion a year.

A report earlier this year suggested turnover from gambling in Ireland might be around €6bn.

If the estimated problem gambling rate of 2.3% in Northern Ireland was to be applied to the south, it would amount to us having some 100,000 problem gamblers here.