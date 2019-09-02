News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Charity led air-ambulance undergoes 56 missions in first month

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 07:11 AM

Fifty-six missions were completed by Ireland's first charity-led air ambulance in its first month of service.

The Cork-based Helicopter Emergency Medical Service is expected to fly on 500 life-saving missions a year.

The Irish Community Rapid Response is behind the idea for the air ambulance, which went live in July.

"This service is available seven days a week to the communities and what it does is reduce the (waiting) time significantly," said founder John Kearney.

Mr Kearney said there was a call over the weekend that, under normal circumstances, would have taken up to two hours up to two hours to get the patient to the hospital - but this service got them there in 15 minutes.

"That can be the difference between life and death in a lot of communities, especially in rural Ireland," he said.

